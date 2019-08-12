Pizza delivery driver robbed by 3 armed men, car stolen

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A pizza delivery driver was approached by three armed men last week in a Loxley neighborhood. The men tried to force her into her vehicle, but she was able to get away. The men then took off in her vehicle.

This happened in a neighborhood off of Highway 90.

Police confirm her vehicle was located in Mobile County, but they are still looking for the 3 men involved in this incident.

If you have any surveillance video, or any information that might help police, you’re asked to give them a call at (251) 964-6000.