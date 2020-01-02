Pit bulls found dead, tossed along Baldwin County road

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 is investigating after several pit bulls have been found dead and tossed along a roadway in Baldwin County. A viewer says several pit bulls were first spotted in September along County Road 16 and Sherman Road. In each case, the dog was found dead and left in the same spot.

A report was filed with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, but so far no one has been charged.

Two pit bulls were found dead again this week along the same road. One of the pit bulls was found with a collar and leash around its’ neck.

A resident says she believes the animals have been strangled, but BCSO investigators say they’re unsure how the dogs died.

If you have any information for investigators you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.

