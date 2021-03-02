Pilot travel company hiring for 250 positions in Southeast

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 250 new jobs are coming to the Southeastern U.S. for a travel center company, some of them close to home in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.

Pilot is hiring for its ‘Pilot’ and ‘Flying J’ travel centers. These will be full and part-time positions.

Pilot offers advancements, training, retirement and other perks.



Read more information from Pilot below:

Pilot Company, the leading supplier of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is hiring for more than 250 positions across the Southeast. With more people expected to hit the roads for spring and summer travel seasons, Pilot Company is looking for energetic and friendly individuals with a people-first mentality at its Pilot and Flying J travel center locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. Open jobs in these locations include full-time and part-time hourly positions in fast food, cashier, deli and facility maintenance. “We invite those searching for a job in these areas to consider joining our team and helping us keep professional drivers and millions of guests moving at our travel centers across the Southeast,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “Our growing family of brands and network of travel centers offers many opportunities to advance professionally and we are proud to take care of our team members with excellent benefits, training, perks at work, and a positive family-like culture.” Serving the traveling public since 1958, Pilot Company remains dedicated to its people-first culture and promoting a positive workplace. Full-time and part-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including:

Weekly pay

401(k)

Paid time off

Parental leave

Professional development

Wellness programs

Free meal during shifts for hourly store team members

Comprehensive, low-cost medical and dental plans

Team members recently recognized Pilot Company for being a great place to work, ranking the company number one in the large employer category for the Knoxville, Tennessee, Top Workplaces 2020 survey. Pilot Company also is nationally recognized as a Training Top 100 company, illustrating the company’s commitment to providing meaningful training and development programs to promote the growth and success of its team members.

Pilot Company is committed to providing a safe, clean and friendly environment for team members and guests and is following COVID-19 precautions and protocols at its stores across North America.

To apply to open positions* and learn more about the benefits and culture of working at Pilot Company and its family of brands, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.