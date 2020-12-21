Pictures: Cars burned by arson suspect in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — More charges are possible for Phillip Mack, the man accused of setting a home and multiple cars on fire on the Eastern Shore.

Police arrested him in Mobile Friday after he led police on a chase from Daphne to the dead end of Aerospace Drive near Brookley.

Mack faces two felony arson charges out of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fairhope is conducting its own investigation. Pictures of the vehicles burned there are below.

Deputies say Mack first set a home and car on fire in Malbis Thursday night. Shortly after the sheriff’s office responded to that call, another call came in of a car on fire at the Thomas Medical Center Emergency room, also in Malbis.

