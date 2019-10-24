Pick a name for Orange Beach High School’s mascot

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach High School is asking for help naming the school’s mascot.

The choices are Frenzy, Marlin or Obie. Vote here.

Voting closes at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 24th.

