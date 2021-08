BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 viewers caught a waterspout on camera Wednesday afternoon in Baldwin County.

Paula Callahan sent in pictures. WKRG learned of a possible waterspout around 1:15 pm.

Waterspouts can occur when warm air rises and starts rotating on a vertical axis. In this case, they form very similar to tornadoes, just over water.

Waterspouts can easily come on land from the water and should be taken seriously.