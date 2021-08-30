Photos: Tornado damage in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down in northern Mobile County on Monday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

WKRG News 5 teams on the ground in the storm’s wake provided live reports on the damage and dramatic images from the scenes.

Powerlines were knocked down in the storm, leaving power out for many residents and businesses. A church and insurance agency in a local strip mall experienced structural damage.

The Plantation Motel at 1010 Saraland Blvd. was also damaged in the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Creola around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

