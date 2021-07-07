PHOTOS: Suspects wanted for vandalizing schools in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools on Wednesday released surveillance images of a group of people wanted for allegedly vandalizing several schools.

The crimes were committed over the weekend at Fairhope High School, Daphne High School, and Foley High School.

According to the school district, the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Anyone with information on the crimes can reach police at the following numbers: