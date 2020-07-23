PHOTOS: Rare jubilee caught on camera on the Eastern Shore

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren

MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare sight on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

WKRG News 5 viewer Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren shared photos of what appeared to be a jubilee in the Montrose area.

The rare phenomenon occurs when oxygen levels in the water drop rapidly, sending fish and other creatures to the surface, making for an easy catch.

  • Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren
  • Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren
  • Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories