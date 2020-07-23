PHOTOS: Rare jubilee caught on camera on the Eastern Shore

MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare sight on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.
WKRG News 5 viewer Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren shared photos of what appeared to be a jubilee in the Montrose area.
The rare phenomenon occurs when oxygen levels in the water drop rapidly, sending fish and other creatures to the surface, making for an easy catch.
