PHOTOS: Rare jubilee caught on camera on the Eastern Shore

MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare sight on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

WKRG News 5 viewer Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren shared photos of what appeared to be a jubilee in the Montrose area.

The rare phenomenon occurs when oxygen levels in the water drop rapidly, sending fish and other creatures to the surface, making for an easy catch.

Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren

Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren

Courtesy: Janet Pharez-Spencer McGlothren

LATEST STORIES: