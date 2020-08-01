PHOTOS: Dad describes son’s encounter with shark off coast of Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The dad of a teenager who was possibly attacked by a shark in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday is sharing his experience on social media.

The following images may be graphic for some viewers:









The dad posted Friday night about his son’s encounter with what he believes was a shark off the coast of Orange Beach. In the post he says he saw a 4-5 foot shark after his son received the bite.

“Then, almost suddenly, the waves began to be filled with large 2-3 foot long fish, hundreds of them surrounded us with each wave hitting the sandbar. It felt weird to us, so we all agreed to get off the sandbar and head back to the beach (80-100 yards). Max led the way and immediately as he swam off the sandbar he let out a panic scream and his face was filled with terror — he said, “something bite by foot” — without thinking I stepped right behind him and as I looked back saw the very thing you never want to see… it was a large shark (large to me, at least 4-5 feet). it was there and then it wasn’t… Max knew he was injured and bleeding — so, I lied to him — “it wasn’t a shark and you’re not bleeding — let’s just get to shore and we’ll evaluate,” the teenager’s dad posted on Facebook after the encounter.

The victim, 15-year-old Maximus Chilton, is visiting Orange Beach with his family on vacation from Florence, Alabama. The family tells WKRG News 5 hospital staff confirmed the bite marks appeared to be from a shark.

WKRG News 5 first reported the incident Friday afternoon and since then we’ve learned the teenager received stitches for injuries after being treated at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. The family was swimming near the sandbar in front of Phoenix IV condominiums.

