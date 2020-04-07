Armed man wearing mask robs Foley gas station

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police have released a surveillance photo from a robbery amongst night.

News 5 first told you about the robbery just after 9 p.m. Monday at the Citgo gas station on Highway 98 and Hickory Street.

Police say the man was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun. He fled on foot. If you have any information you’re asked to call Foley PD right away.

