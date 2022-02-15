ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf’s C Spire Concert series is adding another big act to its already stacked 2022 concert schedule. Legendary jam band Phish will perform all three nights of Memorial Day weekend.

Phish will take the stage May 27, 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m., according to a news release from The Wharf Amphitheater.

Phish joins a lineup already loaded with household name talent. Jimmy Buffett plays June 2, Morgan Wallen plays a month later, and in August Keith Urban takes the stage.

The Wharf’s C Spire Concert Series 2022 schedule: