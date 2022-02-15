ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf’s C Spire Concert series is adding another big act to its already stacked 2022 concert schedule. Legendary jam band Phish will perform all three nights of Memorial Day weekend.
Phish will take the stage May 27, 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m., according to a news release from The Wharf Amphitheater.
Phish joins a lineup already loaded with household name talent. Jimmy Buffett plays June 2, Morgan Wallen plays a month later, and in August Keith Urban takes the stage.
The Wharf’s C Spire Concert Series 2022 schedule:
- Riley Green: March 11 w/ Travis Tritt and Frank Foster; March 12 with John Michael Montgomery and Colt Ford
- Khalid: March 19
- Cody Johnson: March 26 with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick
- Tim McGraw: May 14 with Russell Dickerson
- Kenny Chesney: May 19 with Carly Pearce
- Phish: May 27, 28 and 29 (Memorial Day Weekend)
- Jimmy Buffett: June 2
- Koe Wetzel: June 4 with Kolby Cooper and Pecos & The Rooftops
- Morgan Wallen: July 2 and 3 with HARDY (weekend before Fourth of July)
- Keith Urban: Aug. 6 with Ingrid Andress