DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – We first reported last year improvements that would include an amphitheater and a large pier expansion at Daphne’s Bayfront Park and now parts of the project are gaining momentum.

“I think we don’t embrace our waterfront right now. Daphne is a waterfront community that we have limited access to the water, so it’s an opportunity to do that and provide an entertainment destination to where we can have concerts, theater plays,” said Daphne City Council President Joel Coleman.

That’s why a plan was introduced last year to upgrade Bayfront Park and to make it more of a destination on the Eastern Shore with an amphitheater and pier expansion. A $3 million facelift to Bayfront Park Drive has already been approved, bringing street parking and updated landscaping to the main entrance in the coming months. But, that’s not all.

“The concept of the project is to have an entertainment district for Daphne and it would have restaurants, parking obviously, shops, live upstairs work downstairs spaces,” he added.

A fresh layer of asphalt will go down soon along with new utilities. Coleman expects that phase of the project to move fairly quickly, but the redesign of Bayfront Park likely will take about 5 years to complete.

“What power is it going to take to get the amphitheater charged up. We’re obviously in a community that water is a concern. What happens when there’s a hurricane? So you have to take all of those things into consideration when putting this thing together,” he explained.

The full project is expected to cost around $10 million.