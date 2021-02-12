‘Pets & Pals’ Mardi Gras parade set to roll Sunday in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Even though traditional Mardi Gras parades are canceled this year, two women in Spanish Fort are making sure the good times still roll.

“I know a lot of people personally were really looking forward to Mardi Gras, kind of hoping this would’ve been wrapped up by now and we could get back to normal,” said Susan Putman, who is organizing the event with friend, Christine Joy.

Like most of us, Putman hasn’t seen many friends or family members since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Joe Cain Sunday she and Joy are planning a socially-distanced celebration on the Eastern Shore.

“People are just down. People are tired of not being able to have their friends around, not being able to get together and have parties,” added Putman.

They’ve organized a ‘Pets & Pals Mardi Gras Mask Cur Rade’ parade in the Spanish Fort Estates neighborhood off of Highway 31. This parade is open to anyone on the Eastern Shore. They say mask up, dress up, and get ready for a good time.

“It’s not an adult thing, it’s not a child thing, it’s a whole family community thing,” said Joy.

There will be prizes for best float, best costume, and they’ll even have some special Valentine’s Day winners too. The organizers are hoping the event will be a safe way for people to get out and enjoy Mardi Gras on a much smaller scale.

“We’ve been seeing so much more community involvement. We’ve seen people reaching out and helping each other. We’ve really seen a lot of positive energy in our community,” Joy continued.

The parade will roll at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will start at the corner of Southern Way and Signal Hill.

