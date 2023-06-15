FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers on Gayfer Ave. will notice a new sign this month.

“The residents have called and complained and we’ve sent officers up to monitor it, work traffic,” said Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte.

Speeding is a big problem Fairhope Police are watching for after numerous complaints and a petition from residents. Now, a stop sign is going up on Gayfer Ave. at Blue Island Ave.

“A lot of those houses are pretty close to the street, there’s obviously kids in the area and it’s a cut through from Section St. to Greeno Rd. and a lot of traffic uses it,” he explained.

Lt. Nolte said solar-powered signs already warn drivers to slow down when exceeding the 25mph speed limit, but they haven’t solved the problem. He’s not sure this will either, but he’s hoping it’ll help.

“Will it have an effect on traffic? That’ll be seen as soon as it’s up and we kind of watch it for a while and see how it goes,” Nolte added.

While a lot of residents support the change, some said a sign isn’t going to slow drivers down. “We don’t notice it that much. Of course people speed. If they’re going to speed on Gayfer Ave. they’re going to speed on Highway 98 and everywhere else whether you have a stop sign or a speed limit sign,” said a resident.

Lt. Nolte told us tickets can be issued, but it’s more about educating drivers to obey the law. Over the next few weeks, there will be more patrols as the city prepares to install the sign.