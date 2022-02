DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pit bull mix is to blame for a dog’s death on the Eastern Shore this week. Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune confirms a small dog was attacked by the pit bull mix Sunday near Main Street.

LeJeune told WKRG News 5 that animal control met with the dog’s owner and there are no reports of any previous problems. Mayor LeJeune says it appears a child let the pit bull mix out of a home by accident and that’s when the attack occurred.

No other details are available at this time.