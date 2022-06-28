FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One non-profit is providing struggling families with the resources to keep their pets fed.

Chow line Pet food Pantry is a local, non-profit organization that serves families in Baldwin County and the city of Mobile. Chow line Pet food Pantry founder Anna Grantham discusses why she started the non-profit.

“So I started planning the Chow Line back in 2020 when I noticed just a lot of people struggling to cover the cost of their own food and that also included their pet’s food,” said Grantham.

Chow line pet food pantry is run entirely by Grantham who distributes pet food right from the trunk of her vehicle. The pantry is set up in different locations in Baldwin County.

“full time, we are about four to five times a week serving the community,” said Grantham. “I try to go to the larger areas like Summerdale, Loxley, Robertsdale, Bay Minette and we try to get to Daphne and then we are in Mobile twice a week.”

Grantham added that if you are interested in donating, there are some easy ways to do so.

“We have an amazon wish list that has our top priority items that maybe we are running out of, we run out of different things each week or we will get low on things each week so that’s one of the best places,” said Grantham.

If you are interested in becoming involved, you can go to the Chow Line Pet Food Pantry Facebook page. Location schedules can also be found on the page, which is updated every Sunday.