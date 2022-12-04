FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting happened near a local bar Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the alley east of The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Officials said this case is still under investigation and they will release more information as it becomes available. The post from the Fairhope Police Department, so far, has not been updated to offer more information on what happened.