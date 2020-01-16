Person shot in Baldwin County following incident in Florida

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A person has been shot in Seminole, AL and taken to the hospital following an incident that started in Escambia County.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began in Florida, crossed state lines, and ended with gunfire on Highway 90 around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The person was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Both Escambia County (FL) and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story.

