JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) --- A Moss Point army veteran and most wanted fugitive on the run for more than a year, is now in custody. Hours after U.S. Marshals added 'Jacob Scott' to their "15 most wanted" list, they arrested him in Oklahoma.

Scott had been on the run since July 2018 after being accused of faking his suicide death just to avoid child rape charges. He was recently posted on the fugitive Most Wanted List; 24 hours later, a tip led them to an RV park in Oklahoma.