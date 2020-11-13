Pelican euthanized after person strikes it with metal pole

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — From outside the Snook Family YMCA looks fine but looks can be deceiving. Inside it is in pieces and it will take a whole community to put it back together again.

"Oh jeez." Just hours after Hurricane Sally, "Oh God, there's no roof at all," the first look inside the Snook Family YMCA in Foley was devastating. "My eyes immediately went to the ceiling and it almost blew me off my feet," says Sue Sanders, CEO of YMCA South Alabama.