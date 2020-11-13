Pelican euthanized after person strikes it with metal pole

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach police have arrested a person for striking a pelican with a metal pole.

The bird was so badly hurt it had to be euthanized by conservation officials. Pelicans are both state and federally protected. The name of the suspect has not been released.

