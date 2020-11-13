ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach police have arrested a person for striking a pelican with a metal pole.
The bird was so badly hurt it had to be euthanized by conservation officials. Pelicans are both state and federally protected. The name of the suspect has not been released.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola Police investigating shooting outside Cordova Mall
- Grove Hill firefighter laid to rest Thursday
- Pelican euthanized after person strikes it with metal pole
- Texas 2-month-old on life support after testing positive for heroin has died, police say
- Kwon Alexander already building rapport with Saints