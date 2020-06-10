Permit submitted to build liquor store in Spanish Fort, group of pastors opposes

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of Papa John’s gas station has submitted a permit application to city officials, requesting to build a liquor store on the same corner his gas station and convenience store is on, which is the corner of Highway 31 and Marcella Avenue.

Church of Christ Spanish Fort is right behind that lot.

That’s one of the reasons a group of pastors has gotten together to write an opposition letter to the city.

“Whenever you have a liquor store, it’s going to attract certain things and cause a safety issue, it’s a family issue,” said Pastor Richard Ullo, the pastor at Bible Baptist Church, another church that’s near that intersection. “We discussed not only the liquor side of it but the building of a new building in an area that’s already very congested.”

We called Papa John’s Gas Station, and went inside to try and speak to the owner, but he was not in when we tried to speak with him. Pastor Ullo said he gets along with the owner well, despite the disagreement over the liquor store idea.

The permit application will be discussed during a public hearing at Monday’s Spanish Fort City Council meeting.

LATEST STORIES: