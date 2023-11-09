BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Perdido man was arrested after a child showed up at a local elementary school with injuries, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Nall, 36, is accused of assaulting the child, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO.

BCSO deputies became aware of Nall after the child arrived at school with injuries to her face, back and other parts of her body, according to the post.

A school resource officer opened an investigation, which led them to Nall, according to the BCSO.

The Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center reportedly conducted a “forensic interview,” which revealed that the child had been pushed against a wall, kicked, slapped, punched and hit with a belt.

Tuesday, Nall was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence; however, on Wednesday, the charge was upgraded to torture/willful abuse of a child.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: