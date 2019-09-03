Live Now
People search for Jubilee following Facebook post

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following a Facebook post claiming there was a Jubilee in Daphne around 9 p.m. tonight, dozens were seen searching the water with flashlights.

When News 5 arrived at May Day Park around 9:45, no signs of a Jubilee were spotted, but people were still scaling the shore, hoping to find something.

One man we spoke with says he heard about the possibility of a Jubilee while driving north to Stockton, and immediately turned around.

If you happened to witness a Jubilee Monday night, send us your pictures!

