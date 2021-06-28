“People here have this utopian mindset,” guns taken from unlocked cars in Baldwin County, sparks manhunt

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — The notion of guns getting taken from unlocked cars has circulated local WKRG headlines the past week.

Monday, that crime escalated, prompting an hours-long manhunt in the Malbis area.

“He’s armed and not from the area,” said Capt. Brian Gulsby of the Daphne Police Department. “Which made him potentially more dangerous.”

He’s referring to Chance Crosset, who investigators say was caught on surveillance video going from home to home pulling on door handles.

Meanwhile, police in Spanish Fort are still searching for a man seen going car-to-car with underwear on his head. He’s accused of stealing a firearm.

And in Daphne – police arrested Terron Moton Friday for allegedly stealing guns from unlocked cars there.

“People have this kind of ‘it won’t happen here,’ utopian kind of mindset, and the world is just not like that anymore,” Capt. Gulsby said.