Pensacola woman succumbs to fatal injuries sustained in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has died from fatal injuries sustained in a Baldwin County crash on Wednesday morning.

According to ALEA, 20-year-old Hunter Andrew Richey of Milton was the driver. When traveling on I-10 his vehicle went off course, striking a tree.

The passenger, 26-year-old Brittany Johnson Hans, was ejected from the car, leading to her untimely death.

ALEA is investigating this crash, but no further details are available.

Full press release from ALEA can be read below:

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, ALEA Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 53 mile marker on I-10 in Baldwin County. Hunter Andrew Richey, 20, of Milton, FL, was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Dart when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. A passenger in the vehicle, Brittany Johnson Hans, 26, of Pensacola, DL, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries; she was not using a seatbelt. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

