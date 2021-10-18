Pensacola man sentenced to 10 years in Baldwin County meth conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced on Oct. 15, to 10 years in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice.

According to court documents, Jeffery Mason Baisch, 48, distributed methamphetamine he obtained from various suppliers in Baldwin County, Ala. Several coconspirators implicated Baisch in a drug distribution organization operating in central Baldwin County, court documents say.

Investigators say Baisch sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant who was working with local investigators. In addition, Baisch was in possession of methamphetamine and other controlled substances when a search warrant was executed at his residence in Pensacola, documents show.

Baisch was sentenced to 10 years, with a five-year supervised release following his imprisonment. As conditions of his supervision, Baisch will undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse, and he will be subject to a search of his person and premises upon reasonable suspicion.

No fine was imposed but the judge ordered that Baisch pay $100 in special assessments.