‘Sam’ injured again on popular fishing pier

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular pelican known as Sam is back in recovery Friday morning following another encounter with a hook. According to officials, the pelican is well-known at the Gulf State Park Pier in Baldwin County.

It isn’t the first time he’s had to seek treatment for injuries along the pier.

“Often times what we see are juveniles coming to the pier and they’re trying to learn how to fish for themselves and they see a free handout and they think oh, he’s so hungry let me help him out and they have good intentions they throw them their bait, they throw them maybe a small fish that they can’t keep themselves, but actually that does way more harm than good. They need to learn how to hunt for themselves,” said Melissa Vinson with the Orange Beach Wildlife Center.

Officials expect Sam to heal completely within a couple of weeks.