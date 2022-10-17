BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert confirms a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on D’Olive Street near North Day Avenue. Saturday night.

Police are still investigating, but at this time the driver of the vehicle has not been charged. Chief Tolbert says it appears it was an accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.