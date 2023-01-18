DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Malbis area Wednesday morning. The crash closed I-10 westbound between the Malbis and Daphne exists until just after 9 a.m.

Daphne Police said the crash happened on I-10 westbound between the Malbis and Daphne exits. Police said a driver called them at about 4:15 Wednesday morning to report a man walking around on the interstate.

Police said they are working to learn more about what happened, but as of now believe the crash was accidental.

Police said the man, from Louisiana, was in the area working on a construction site.

The crash halted delayed traffic into Mobile. Coupled with the morning’s dense fog, travel across Mobile Bay was difficult for many morning commuters as they sat in traffic and sought out alternative routes.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.