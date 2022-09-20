ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night.
Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is a teenager. Police continue to investigate. The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
