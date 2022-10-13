Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley.

Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation and ask that commuters avoid the area until around 9 a.m.

Officials also said because the accident happened before daylight, they believe fog might have been a contributing factor. The driver of the vehicle that hit Gregory will not face any charges.