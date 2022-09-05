SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Farming is a family tradition for Jimmy Fidler. His peanuts are some of the best around.

Getting those peanuts from the field, cleaned up and on the conveyor belts that will eventually get them to customers has been a bigger challenge this year than in years past because of all the rain.

“If we can get through this year I’ll be lucky,” says Fidler as he watches the first crop come in but luck may have had nothing to do with it.

“They filled out really good better than I thought,” he says while checking out the latest offerings.

Fidler has been farming for 60 years, he’s been growing peanuts for 25 years in all kinds of conditions. “We were lucky we planted them a little later and so they are just now maturing.”

There may not be as many peanuts as he would like, “The yield doesn’t seem to be as good as it should be but the quality seems to be very good.”

Whether you are boiling them, roasting them or getting them raw, “They are better than we expected actually,” it’s time to dig some peanuts, rain or shine.