Peaceful protest planned for Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest is planned in Baldwin County “to protest the killing and oppression of African Americans all over our country.”

The protest is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in and around the courthouse square.

Protest organizers say they are not going to do any harm or damage. They want unity and to be heard.

Details of the Event can be found in the Facebook link below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/179602230104152/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories