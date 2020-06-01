Peaceful protest planned for Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest is planned in Baldwin County “to protest the killing and oppression of African Americans all over our country.”

The protest is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in and around the courthouse square.

Protest organizers say they are not going to do any harm or damage. They want unity and to be heard.

