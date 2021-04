ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The parking kiosks at Gulf State Park’s four beach access points in Orange Beach, Romar Beach, Cotton Bayou Beach, Alabama Point East and Shell Beach, will be active beginning Friday, April 23.

The City says the money will be used for upkeep of beaches, trails and facilities.

For information about pricing, free parking for Veterans and how to acquire resident passes, click here.