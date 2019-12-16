Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is making mouths water as it opens at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The wait is over! Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is finally open at OWA in Foley. News 5’s Caroline Carithers got to speak to Paula Deen about why she picked Foley to open a restaurant, the menu, and what the restaurant means to her.

Paula Deen says that coming to Foley is like coming home to her since she spent much of her childhood along the Gulf Coast.

You have two main options at the restaurant: The Albany that comes with 2 home dishes and 4 famous sides or The Savannah that comes with 3 home dishes and 4 famous sides with dessert always included.

Paula Dean says that the food will “make your tongue want to slap your brains out, I am not kidding!” Not only is the food true southern cooking, but also the service is based on southern hospitality with the goal of bringing back memories of your childhood.

Deen explains, “I think everything on the menu will be embraced by the people in this area because it takes them back to their grandmother’s table and mother’s table.”

A couple of people got a taste of the new eatery before it opened officially this morning. Luanne McCarley is one of these lucky people and says that she loves the family dinner atmosphere and the perfect service.

While the restaurant is all you can eat of the food you order, you cannot take home leftovers. Be sure to have your fill before you leave. Check out the video for a look inside the restaurant, an interview with Paula Deen, and more details.

