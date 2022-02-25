FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Paula Deen, known for her southern cooking, is scheduled to visit Foley in April. This isn’t Deen’s first trip to the Gulf Coast since ‘Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen’ opened at OWA. Deen was also a special guest in 2019 for OWA’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

WKRG News 5 has learned she will be in Foley on Saturday, April 9th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for a book signing.

250 wristbands will be distributed to those who make any purchase in the restaurant’s retail store beginning at 9 a.m. the morning of the event. The event allows for one wristband per person.