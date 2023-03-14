BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Infamous chef, TV personality and restaurant owner, Paula Deen is set to return to OWA in Foley on April 1 for a book signing.

The book signing will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. You can get up to four items signed by Deen.

The restaurant will open at 9 a.m. with more than 250 meet-and-greet wristbands for “guests to have a one-on-one experience” with Deen, according to the release. You are limited to one wristband per person.

You also have an opportunity to snap a photo with Deen, which will then be posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page.