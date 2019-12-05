Paula Deen book signing coming to OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The new Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is set to open Monday, December 16th at OWA in Foley. Paula Deen recently visited OWA, but we’re told she will be back in town on December 16th for a book signing at the location.

Those wanting to see Paula Deen in person are asked to line up beginning at 8 a.m. to receive a wristband. There will only be 250 wristbands available, which will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The book signing will begin around 10 a.m.

News 5 will be there and we’ll bring you all of the highlights.

