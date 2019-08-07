Breaking News
Paul Wahlberg visits his Foley restaurant Wednesday

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Paul Wahlberg visited Wahlburgers in Foley Wednesday morning for the first time since the restaurant opened at OWA.

Wahlberg is a chef at heart and is looking forward to growing his restaurants across the country. There are currently 32 Wahlburgers locations, with Foley being one of the smallest locations.

He tells News 5 this won’t be his only visit to our area. He plans to attend the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores later this year.

News 5’s Blake Brown will have the complete interview today.

