Pastor, wife contract COVID-19, able to stop the spread at the two of them

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Ullo’s wife has diabetes, putting her in the high risk category when it comes to COVID-19.

“As a matter of fact, she’s probably going to lose either all or most of one of her toes,” he said. This is due to an infection related to her diabetes that was exacerbated by the virus. “But better that than her life, or her a leg or a foot or something else.”

When they began feeling ill after going to Texas for a funeral, Ullo immediately called in someone to preach for him, and they didn’t set foot in the building until after they quarantined.

Ullo says his congregation is predominately comprised of high-risk members. So the sanitation and social distancing practices are of the utmost importance to him.

“I have a responsibility to my mostly older, high-risk congregation, and the public. So we did those things to protect ourselves and to protect the public and as a result, we were able to stop the spread in our church,” he said.

Things they do: Every other pew blocked off, no sitting in the same pew as someone else unless you’re on opposite ends or in the same household, additional space made available for seating, touch-less hand sanitizing stations, spray down the church with battery-powered sprayer following each service, masks required for entry.

