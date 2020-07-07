Pastor at Foley Parish tests positive for COVID-19

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pastor at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish in Foley has tested positive for COVID-19.
The following is a statement from Rev. Paul G. Zoghby released on July 1.
My Beloved People,
I regret that I have to inform you of the sad news that I have tested positive for the coronavirus today, Wednesday, July 1. I woke up this morning with fever. The fever is accompanied by body aches and a cough. Regrettably, I will not be able to serve you for fourteen days during my quarantine. I love you like a father and so I am quite concerned for your wellbeing and the wellbeing of your loved ones. If you came into contact with me, please monitor yourself and avoid contact with high risk individuals. We will not be having daily Mass this evening, Wednesday or the rest of the week, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. We will be in contact with you about the possibility of Masses this weekend. I will be praying for your wellbeing. Please pray for me.
Most sincerely,
Very Rev. Paul G. Zoghby, V.F. Pastor
