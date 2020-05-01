Partial reopening planned for popular Alabama tourist attraction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If your’e eager to stretch your legs while enjoying a bit of history, you may want to visit USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend. Starting Saturday, part of the property will be accepting guests as Alabama slowly reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For details, see news release below.

Mobile, Alabama, April 30, 2020 – Now Hear This! USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will open our grounds and Gift Shop to visitors on Saturday morning, May 2, at 8:00 a.m. The USS ALABAMA, USS DRUM and Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion will remain closed as part of the Governor’s mandate for museums in the Safer at Home order.

The public will be allowed to tour the grounds and monuments, utilize the picnic area, fish from the fishing pier, and enjoy the bird observatory on the western side of the park. The Gift Shop will be open for retail sales and for restroom needs. The Galley, our snack bar located inside the Gift Shop, will remain closed until future notice. Prepackaged snacks and bottled drinks will be available for sale during this time.

The park will be open daily at 8:00 a.m., with the gates closing at 4:00 p.m. Park usage fee is $4 per vehicle.

“The opening of our grounds will allow families to come visit park and enjoy the vast outdoors,” stated Battleship Commission Chairman Tim Russell. “During the park’s closure our staff has worked tirelessly on our grounds, improving it for our visitors. Mobile County Public Works, a partner in providing the park’s fishing pier, has power washed, replaced wood and made improvements to it during the closure.”

Battleship Memorial Park staff is putting into place new health safety procedures as we move forward. We will be asking the public to help us as we continue to respect social distancing and handwashing procedures set forth by the CDC. We ask that groups not exceed the 10 person limit of the mandate.

Continue to monitor our social media platforms for additional information on Battleship Memorial Park as we go through the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow us on Facebook at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park and our website at www.ussalabama.com.

Battleship Memorial Park is located at 2703 Battleship Parkway. We are a self-supporting park and operate based on admissions, special event rentals and donations. We receive no funding from the federal, state or local governments. To donate to Battleship Memorial Park please visit our website.

