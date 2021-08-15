Part of County Road 6 in Baldwin County closing for repairs

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –Part of County Road 6 West just south of Martyn Woods main entrance will be closed for five days for repairs.

The Baldwin County Highway Department is installing a culvert upgrade, and the work area will be closed and impassable starting on Monday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. During this time, if you live south of the closure, detour via Waterway West. If you live North of the closure, including Martyn Woods, detour via County Road 6 West.

For more information about the road closure, call the Baldwin County Highway Department’s Engineering Department at 251-968-6583.