Part of County Road 6 in Baldwin County closing for repairs

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –Part of County Road 6 West just south of Martyn Woods main entrance will be closed for five days for repairs.

The Baldwin County Highway Department is installing a culvert upgrade, and the work area will be closed and impassable starting on Monday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. During this time, if you live south of the closure, detour via Waterway West. If you live North of the closure, including Martyn Woods, detour via County Road 6 West.

For more information about the road closure, call the Baldwin County Highway Department’s Engineering Department at 251-968-6583.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories