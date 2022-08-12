ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf in Orange Beach is growing. The owner of The Wharf, Art Favre, has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.

The property will be known as The Wharf Landing. It does not include the buildings that are presently on the Bama Bayou property, according to The Wharf General Manager Jim Bibby.

“We did not purchase the buildings that are presently here,” said Bibby. “But we did buy the undeveloped land and we are working with some developers and seeing what we are going to develop over here.”

Bibby called the property a “blank canvas” that will be a showplace of the Gulf Coast. The development could begin late next year.

This marks the second large-scale acquisition of property made by The Wharf since Favre bought it ten years ago.

Eighty-six acres of undeveloped “Bama Bayou” property has been purchased by The Wharf.