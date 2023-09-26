BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parrot Heads are coming to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach for the 31st annual Parrot Heads in Paradise Meeting of the Minds convention from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29.

For over two decades, the event has been held in Key West. But this year, and maybe only this year, the event will be held on the Gulf Coast.

Artists who will perform at the convention include Brent Burns, Sunny Jim, Doyle Grisham, Eric Erdman, Scotty Emerick, Claire Finley, Katrina Burgoyne, Erica Sunshine Lee, Carrie Welling and many more.

The Meeting of the Minds itinerary is stacked from Monday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 29. Take a look at the full schedule, here.

Group venues include The Hangout, Lulu’s, Flora-Bama and The Sunliner Diner with more to be announced.

This year’s charity donations include the following: