GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Harry Teaford enjoys laidback music. In fact, it’s become more than a hobby.

His love for Jimmy Buffet-style tunes is why he started Radio A1A where he highlights independent artists from his home studio in downtown Mobile.

“I’m a member of about 5 Parrot Head clubs,” he explained.

This October, he’s taking the show on the road for the annual Parrot Heads in Paradise convention, known as the Meeting of the Minds. From Oct. 24-29, Parrot Heads will flock to Gulf Shores for the event. It’s the first time the group will meet in coastal Alabama, bringing more than 3,000 visitors to Baldwin County.

“Parrot Heads crossing that bridge and consuming mass quantities of local souvenirs, food, drink,” Teaford said.

The event’s senior chairman, Jed Johnson, is looking forward to next month after hosting the event for years in New Orleans and Key West.

“It’s very much more of a family atmosphere than a lot of other music festivals that you would go to. Most of the musicians are incredibly accessible,” Johnson said.

LuLu’s, the Flora-Bama and other local venues will host some of the live music this year, but for the main events, you’ll need a ticket for events held at The Hangout. The City of Gulf Shores approved a request from the group this week, allowing them to use some city property for registration.

“If you can only come by for a little bit, just check it out. Check out one of the free shows around town,” Johnson added.

To learn more about the event and how you can participate click here.