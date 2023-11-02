BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parrot Heads have left the Gulf Coast after a week of celebrating Jimmy Buffett, making memories and leaving an economic impact in south Baldwin County.

Michelle Russ with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism said it was a very successful week.

“It was a great event, and with over 3,000 people in attendance, we naturally saw the impact throughout the island, retail, lodging,” Russ said.

Russ said if it weren’t for the Parrot Heads coming to town, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores would have looked a lot different this time of year.

Russ also mentioned that this past weekend in general, with the thousands of Parrot Heads in attendance, brought more impact and revenue to lodging, compared to some weekends in the summertime.

“With over 3,000 additional people in town this time of year, we naturally expected a huge uptick in occupancy and lodging revenue,” Russ said.

We stopped by a business to check in to see the impact they gained during the Parrot Heads event. The Flora-Bama Marketing Director Jennifer Parnell said having the Parrot Heads in town helped the Flora-Bama during the slow offseason.

“Traditionally, this time of year, it’s certainly slower than the summer, so having them here, it boosted our business and we were happy to have them,” Parnell said.

The Parrot Heads are scheduled to come back to the Gulf Coast in 2024 and for years to come.