Parole denied for 3 violent offenders in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for three violent offenders from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

• Travis Pickens was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery in Baldwin County, and to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison on another drug possession conviction. A representative from the Foley Police Department testified at Pickens’ hearing in opposition to parole.

• Remonto Maurice Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to one year, four months in prison for second-degree assault but was resentenced in 2014 to 10 years for the assault case and for a 2005 drug possession case in Baldwin County. Most recently, he was sentenced in January 2019 to eight years in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance. In 2006, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years after five drug convictions in Baldwin County. A detective from the Foley Police Department attended Johnson’s hearing to state the department’s opposition to the parole of Johnson.

• Joseph Darrall Lebeaux was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison on two convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Mobile County, then resentenced in 2016 in the same cases to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault and five years for second-degree receiving stolen property.