Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

Parole denied for 3 violent offenders in Mobile, Baldwin counties

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Court Gavel_392674

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for three violent offenders from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

• Travis Pickens was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery in Baldwin County, and to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison on another drug possession conviction. A representative from the Foley Police Department testified at Pickens’ hearing in opposition to parole.

• Remonto Maurice Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to one year, four months in prison for second-degree assault but was resentenced in 2014 to 10 years for the assault case and for a 2005 drug possession case in Baldwin County. Most recently, he was sentenced in January 2019 to eight years in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance. In 2006, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years after five drug convictions in Baldwin County. A detective from the Foley Police Department attended Johnson’s hearing to state the department’s opposition to the parole of Johnson.

• Joseph Darrall Lebeaux was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison on two convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Mobile County, then resentenced in 2016 in the same cases to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault and five years for second-degree receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories