Parents to be ticketed if kids caught driving golf carts on Daphne streets

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) A young boy driving a golf cart along Sixth Street in downtown Daphne, it’s what Daphne Police are calling a recipe for disaster.

“Seeing children that are unlicensed and don’t know the rules of the road sharing the roadway with vehicles that weigh two or three tons, we all know that kids don’t pay attention,” says Daphne Police Captain Brian Gulsby. “I felt like it was an issue we needed to address before we have an injury or death.” He says now that school is out for the summer they are seeing an increase in the number of children behind the wheels of golf carts on city streets and sidewalks.

“I don’t want to roll up on a scene where a child has been driving a golf cart and has been struck and killed,” adds Gulsby.

Daphne police are putting parents on notice; if your child is caught driving a golf cart on a city street, it will be the parents that will be ticketed and face fines and court costs. “We don’t want to go out there and write tickets,” says Gulbsy. “What we want is for kids to not be on a roadway in a golf cart that’s the ultimate goal.”

A zero tolerance policy that may just save a life.